El Dorado man accused of rape, kidnapping, and more

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - An El Dorado man is facing charges from a Jan. 23 incident where he allegedly attacked and sexually assaulted a Camden woman with whom he previously had a relationship.

29-year-old Chance Rogers was arrested on charges of rape, kidnapping, first-degree criminal mischief, interference with emergency communications, third-degree domestic battery, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to the El Dorado News-Times, 29-year-old Chance Rogers has been released on a $100,000 bond.

