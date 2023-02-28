Zoo Buddy: Turkey Vultures (nature’s garbage service)!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today, we’re highlighting turkey vultures at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo.

“People have seen these in the wild and they’re probably like, “Ew, you’re doing a segment about these guys,” but we’re going to do it on the turkey vultures today because they’re pretty unique birds and they’re very good for the environment when it comes to the cleanup of dead animals in the world,” explains Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the zoo.

And there is a difference between turkey vultures and buzzards. Taylor says turkey vultures have a red neck and brown plumage while the black buzzards have a black neck and head.

“There are actually six different sub-species of turkey vultures, and they are in North America all the way down to the tip of South America in Chile with different varieties of them in those different places,” explains Taylor. “Here in North Louisiana, you can see them all day long flying - or really gliding - on the heat currents.”

They search for food by using their excellent sense of smell.

“The dead animal - or the carrion - emits a gas and it goes up into the air and the vultures with their unique part of their nasal area called nares picks up this chemical and that’s how it pinpoints where the animal is,” says Taylor.

She says they roost in big colonies with hundreds of them at a time roosting at night. But, when they’re hunting, she says they prefer to hunt alone.

“They become opportunistic though when another one sees them there then they all come together to feed,” says Taylor. “They have very sharp beaks to tear all the meat away but they still do eat some little small mammals and birds.”

She says they like to roost into hollow trees or rock crevasses on cliffs or places that aren’t in the wide open.

“One of their defense mechanisms is they like to regurgitate or throw up if they get stressed out or nervous,” explains Taylor. “Or let’s just say something came by and it scared them off the nest they’re going to throw up on the intruder - or they’re going to play dead on the side - but this is the worst smell you have ever smelled that’s why we’ve never brought one to the studio!”

You can see these guys at the zoo right next to the porcupines.

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

