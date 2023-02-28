Woman accused of selling meth from ice cream truck

The owner of "Tami's Ice Cream" truck in Slidell was arrested after detectives found meth on...
The owner of "Tami's Ice Cream" truck in Slidell was arrested after detectives found meth on the truck during a traffic stop.(Slidell Police)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The owner of an ice cream truck was arrested and accused of selling meth from the truck, according to Slidell police.

Police say narcotics detectives saw a blue ice cream truck with an expired license plate and no brake lights just after 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 27 on Old Spanish Trail in Slidell.

Detectives say previous information led them to believe the owner was using and selling meth from the truck, which has been out of commission for several months.

Police pulled over the truck and found melted ice cream in the freezer, meth, and other drug paraphernalia.

Tamisha Morin, 42, was arrested for possession of narcotics, an outstanding warrant, and traffic violations.

The owner of "Tami's Ice Cream" truck in Slidell was arrested after detectives found meth on...
The owner of "Tami's Ice Cream" truck in Slidell was arrested after detectives found meth on the truck during a traffic stop.(Slidell Police)

“Tami’s Ice Cream & Sweet Treats” truck was impounded. Morin was transported to the Slidell City Jail.

Detectives say they also found two small puppies inside the truck, which were turned over to Slidell Animal Control.

Two small puppies were turned over to Slidell Animal Control after the owner of an ice cream...
Two small puppies were turned over to Slidell Animal Control after the owner of an ice cream truck was arrested for possession of meth.(Slidell Police)

Police say they do not believe any children were exposed to meth.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ouachita Parish deputies arrest woman accused of fraud
Ouachita Parish deputies arrest woman accused of fraud
West Monroe police say they have arrested three suspects.
Police arrest three juvenile suspects in West Monroe murder
Wilkerson is accused of attempted second-degree murder.
Man allegedly shoots gun inside Onyx Lounge in Ouachita Parish, two victims injured
Guilty verdict
Man receives guilty verdict on rape, kidnapping charges following Monroe incident
Antonio Betts is facing several charges including attempted felony murder and fleeing and...
‘You’re going to die today’: Man flees traffic stop, drags officers with car, officials say

Latest News

FOX 8 Defenders: Residents complain of unsafe living conditions at The Willows
New La. bill would remove tax exemption status for non-profit ‘slumlords’
Desmond Carter
Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult
Fans of the Foo Fighters will not have to wait “Everlong” to see the band perform.
Foo Fighters performing in Arkansas
Usually held on the first Tuesday following Mardi Gras, the annual pardoning celebrates...
‘Firmin the Crawfish’ pardoned by Lt. Gov. as season ramps up