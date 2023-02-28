St. Francis Medical Center explains the importance of heart health

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As heart health month comes to a close, Dr. Hunter Harrison from St. Francis Medical Center talks about the importance of healthy living.

Dr. Harrison says taking care of yourself early on is one of the most important things when it comes to heart health. He says some of the signs of heart attacks doctors look for are chest pains, chest pressure, shortness of breath and nausea. Harrison says sometimes these signs can be missed or ignored by about 50% of patients.

Harrison says if you have a family history of health issues, it is important to get checked by a doctor.

The American Heart Association says a healthy diet and lifestyle are key ways to prevent and manage cardiovascular disease. They say using these simple steps to improve your health will provide long-term benefits to your health and heart.

Use up at least as many calories as you take in. start by knowing how many calories you should be eating and drinking to maintain your weight. You may need fewer or more calories depending on several factors including age, gender and level of physical activity.

Eat an overall healthy dietary pattern that emphasizes: a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, whole grains and products made mostly of whole grains, healthy sources of protein, liquid non-tropical vegetable oils, minimally processed foods, minimized intake of added sugars, foods prepared with little to no salt and limited or preferably no alcohol intake.

Apply this guidance wherever food is prepared or consumed. Read nutrition facts and ingredient lists on packaged food labels to choose those with less sodium, added sugars and saturated fats. Look for the heart-check mark to find foods that have been certified by the American Heart Association as heart-healthy.

Live Tobacco Free. Do not smoke, vape or use tobacco or nicotine products. Avoid secondhand smoke or vapor.

