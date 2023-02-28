Police arrest three juvenile suspects in West Monroe murder

West Monroe police say they have arrested three suspects.
West Monroe police say they have arrested three suspects.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Three arrests were made on Feb. 27 in connection to the Stewart Ave. fatal shooting of Brandon Glasgow, according to a press release from the West Monroe Police Department.

WMPD says two minors were arrested on charges of second-degree murder and criminal conspiracy. Another minor was arrested on unrelated charges, but detectives say they believe he is also connected to the murder of Glasgow.

WMPD says they are trying to locate a fourth minor suspect who they believe was also involved in the murder.

Due to the age of the suspects, WMPD says they cannot release any names of the arrestees or of the other suspect.

If anyone has any information about the fatal shooting of Brandon Glasgow, call WMPD at (318)-396-2722.

