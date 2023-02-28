Part of I-20 in Monroe to be closed, traffic diverted during night hours of Feb. 28

Westbound traffic on I-20 will be diverted northbound to U.S. 165, to U.S. 80 westbound, and...
By Madison Remrey
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The DOTD plans to close part of off I-20 in Monroe tonight, Feb. 28, so a large traffic sign can be replaced, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Traffic heading westbound on I-20 will be diverted onto US 165 northbound via exit 118B. This detour will be happening at the intersection of US 165 and I-20, which is near Pecanland Mall Dr.

“Westbound traffic will be detoured onto exit 118B, U.S. 165 northbound, to U.S. 80 westbound, and ultimately back to Interstate 20 westbound,” LSP says.

This detour will start at 11:15 tonight and should last around three hours, according to LSP.

