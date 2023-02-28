Mom, 3 kids trapped as home’s roof collapses during tornado

A mother and her three children cocooned themselves in a corner hallway, holding each other and praying until the sun rose.
By KOCO Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORMAN, Okla. (KOCO) - An Oklahoma mother is telling her story of survival after a severe storm struck, destroying her home and trapping her inside with her three children.

Frances Tabler and her children were ready to go to bed Sunday when what was reportedly a tornado struck their house. She described her experience as being “inside a snow globe,” with insulation flying everywhere.

“I jumped up to run and go get my kids, and I started hollering, ‘Tornado!’ It blew me back, or something might’ve hit me, but it blew me back. As I’m looking, it’s like being in a blender,” Tabler said. “Doors were flying. Things were exploding.”

Tabler’s sons, ages 10 and 12, met their mother in the hallway, helping her fight flying debris to get to a back bedroom, where her 7-year-old daughter was lying in bed when the ceiling collapsed.

The family cocooned themselves in a corner hallway, holding each other and praying until the sun rose.

“We are so lucky to be alive. We are so lucky we weren’t injured. I didn’t even know how we survived it. Like, how did we survive?” Tabler said.

When the family saw the damage to their home for the first time, Tabler says she couldn’t believe it.

“I was just more traumatized, thinking, ‘Oh my God, we lived through that,’” she said.

None of the family’s things are salvageable, except a few family photos they dug out of the debris. While almost nothing is in place and everything seems chaotic, Tabler says her Bible never moved.

“My Bibles were there, and that’s where they stayed,” she said.

She says when she saw her Bible still in place, she knew it was a testament to the shield protecting her and her children in one of their darkest hours. Despite losing nearly everything, they kept the greatest gift: the ability to stay together.

“I think about all our life… Everything we have is gone, but we have each other. I have my kids. That’s all that matters to me,” Tabler said.

She says it’s been overwhelming how many people are working to help her family recover and rebuild. Although the house may never be the same, she’s grateful to be alive.

At least nine confirmed tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma over the weekend.

