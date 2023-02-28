Man hits slot jackpot at Strip casino during son’s bachelor party in Las Vegas

Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino(Caesars Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – A man celebrating his son’s bachelor party in Las Vegas is heading home with some extra money after hitting a jackpot while playing slots.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner, identified as Danial Platow of Wisconsin, won $131,800 after landing a jackpot Saturday night while playing slots at Paris Las Vegas.

According to the company, Platow hit the jackpot after only 30 minutes of playing.

He said that he plans to use his winnings to pay bills and make donations, according to Caesars.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ouachita Parish deputies arrest woman accused of fraud
Ouachita Parish deputies arrest woman accused of fraud
West Monroe police say they have arrested three suspects.
Police arrest three juvenile suspects in West Monroe murder
Wilkerson is accused of attempted second-degree murder.
Man allegedly shoots gun inside Onyx Lounge in Ouachita Parish, two victims injured
Guilty verdict
Man receives guilty verdict on rape, kidnapping charges following Monroe incident
Antonio Betts is facing several charges including attempted felony murder and fleeing and...
‘You’re going to die today’: Man flees traffic stop, drags officers with car, officials say

Latest News

Erythritol is frequently used to add bulk to Stevia, monk fruit and other sweeteners popular...
Study: Zero-calorie sweetener boosts risk of stroke, heart attack
Orange County Sheriff John Mina addresses the media during a press conference about multiple...
Suspect in Florida TV crew attack faces more murder charges
The dog was bundled up in blankets and placed next to a space heater to warm up.
14-year-old dog found nearly frozen to death in ditch reunited with owner
Dish
Dish Network says extended outage caused by cybersecurity breach
Westbound traffic on I-20 will be diverted northbound to U.S. 165, to U.S. 80 westbound, and...
Part of I-20 in Monroe to be closed, traffic diverted during night hours of Feb. 28