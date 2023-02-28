Local elementary students wish Ouachita Parish K-9 a happy birthday

OUACHITA PARISH La. (KNOE) - A Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 was showered in birthday wishes after one local elementary school sent him hand-written cards!

K-9 Chico and his handler, Deputy Donavan Ginn, performed a K-9 demonstration for third graders at George Welch Elementary School in West Monroe earlier this year in January. On Feb. 15, those same students learned from Facebook it was Chico’s sixth birthday, so they decide to send him hand-written birthday cards.

OPSO says all of the cards were delivered on Feb. 27, and Chico decided to take a picture to show just how appreciative he was of them and how thankful he was for the birthday wishes!

“It really helped make his birthday special,” OPSO said.

Happy birthday, Chico! (Source: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)

