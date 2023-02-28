Grambling community mourns longtime businessman Richard J. Gallot, Sr.

By Kenya Ross
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - A longtime businessman and Grambling State University alumnus passed away Friday, and the community is remembering his hard work and compassion he put into the Grambling community.

The Grambling community is mourning the loss of Richard J. Gallot, Sr., who was the father of GSU’s President Rick Gallot. His son Rick says he still receives comments from former students, reminding him of the impact his father had on the community for many years as a business owner.

Rick stated GSU alumni around the country tells him memories of his dad offering something as simple as a hamburger from his restaurant if someone was low on money or offering a free haircut while working as a barber to someone who couldn’t afford a haircut before going to a job interview.

Rick says his father was always self employed and believed in creating opportunities for other people in the community.

“He used to always say, you can have the best life you can have anywhere right here in Grambling. You don’t have to go off to the big city in order to have a good life,” says Rick.

Gallot enrolled in GSU as a nontraditional student and studied accounting. The Gallot family is asking the community to make donations to the university’s college of business in honor of Richard J. Gallot, Sr.

“Dad was, I think 35 - married with 3 kids, and running several businesses at the time that he went back to school, which you know, as a child I didn’t necessarily appreciate it as much as I do now,” says Rick.

Donations will be used to establish a scholarship fund for nontraditional students in the college of business. Gallot passed away at the age of 87, and his funeral is scheduled for Friday, March 3, in the T.H. Harris Auditorium on GSU’s campus at 11 a.m.

