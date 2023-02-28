Foo Fighters performing in Arkansas

Fans of the Foo Fighters will not have to wait “Everlong” to see the band perform.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROGERS, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of the Foo Fighters will not have to wait “Everlong” to see the band perform.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will perform for the first time ever at the Walmart AMP in Rogers later this year.

Tickets to the June 14 concert go on sale Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m. There is a six-ticket limit per household.

To purchase tickets, click here.

