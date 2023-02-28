Camden police investigating after shooting leaves 1 dead

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAMDEN, Ark. (KNOE) - The Camden Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on Feb. 22, 2023, around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Cleveland St. and Chestnut St.

When officers arrived, they found one male victim dead from a gunshot wound to the chest and another male victim suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the foot. The Ouachita County Medical Center arrived at the scene and transported the victim with the wound to the foot to the emergency room.

Ouachita County Coroner pronounced the male victim with the wound to the chest dead at the scene.

Witnesses say the victims had just left school and were walking to the intersection when a truck of four males stopped, left the vehicle and started fighting them. During the fight, witnesses say they heard several gunshots then, the four suspects fled the scene.

CPD says the victims and suspects are all juveniles.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is all the information at this time. More details will be added when there is new information.

