2023 Northeast Louisiana Home Show

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Home Show is happening March 4-5, 2023. Josh Taylor from J Taylor Made Construction gives us more information about the Home Show this weekend.

Taylor says the Home Show will have over 100 booths with vendors of all kinds from floor remodeling to construction. He says the goal is to help you narrow down your options when it comes to home remodeling. Taylor says the vendors at the Home Show want to “help you take what your dream is and turn it into a reality.”

There will be a member’s event cocktail preview party on Friday, March 3 at 5 p.m. Members will be able to get a first glimpse of the show

The Home Show will be held at the Monroe Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 5. To register for this event, visit their website. Tickets are $8; kids 12 and under are free.

There will also be an opportunity for attendees to win $1500 to spend with any vendors at the show.

