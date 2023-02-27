WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator from family neighborhood

The officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog would not be harmed. (Source: WSVN, Miami-Dade Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Fla. (CNN) – Newly released body camera and aerial footage show an officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department wrangling a 6-to-7-foot reptile from a neighborhood.

After a few tries, officer Manuel Orol lassoed a rope around the gator’s front legs, tied it to his police cruiser and kept it mostly in place until wildlife officers could arrive.

Together, the officers put the gator into the back of a pickup truck. A professional trapper was then able to relocate it away from populated areas.

The police officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog would not be harmed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Samuel Kennedy, 23, is charged with second-degree murder after his 4-month-old son died of...
Father arrested, charged in 4-month-old son’s death
Monroe police arrest man accused of simple kidnapping
Monroe police arrest man accused of simple kidnapping
A judge in Texas released a domestic violence suspect from jail on a $1 bond. (Source: KHOU,...
Judge releases domestic violence suspect from jail on $1 bond
Authorities in Ohio say Codi Alexander Ronald Allen and SueAnn Carter have been arrested for...
Parents arrested after 5-week-old twins found with multiple broken bones, sheriff says

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A management at a Pennsylvania location said they had contemplated long...
Chick-fil-A restaurant in Pa. bans people under 16 without adult
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey, causing more than two dozen buildings to...
New quake hits Turkey, toppling more buildings; 1 killed
Daycare Dilemma
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds tear through Southern Plains; Northeast to see snow