Police: Man used social media to groom, sexually assault child

A Pocahontas man faces multiple felony charges, including rape and child pornography, after...
A Pocahontas man faces multiple felony charges, including rape and child pornography, after police said he used social media to sexually groom a child.(Randolph Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Pocahontas man faces multiple felony charges, including rape and child pornography, after police said he used social media to sexually groom a child.

A Randolph County District Court judge found probable cause to arrest 22-year-old Brandon W. Vessel on the following charges:

  • Rape
  • Second-degree sexual assault
  • Distributing/possessing/viewing sexually explicit content involving a child
  • Sexually grooming a child
  • Sexual indecency with a child

According to court documents, the charges stem from a Jan. 27 phone call the victim’s mother made to the Pocahontas Police Department.

The mother reported that a family member sent her several screenshots of Snapchat conversations between Vessel and her child.

The mother reported she also received a message that same day from Vessel “stating that he knew he messed up and received and sent dirty pictures,” the affidavit said.

During a Mirandized interview at the police station, Detective Corporal Trason Johnson stated Vessel admitted to having sexual intercourse with the child victim on Jan. 24 in the backyard of a family member’s home.

“Mr. Vessel admitted to Det. Johnson he went to the house knowing he was going to have sex with the child,” the court documents stated.

Johnson said Vessel told him he exchanged nude photos with the victim and another child using the Snapchat app.

“Vessel stated he did not have any sexual contact with [the second victim],” the affidavit said.

Vessel is being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond at the Randolph County Detention Center. Should he make bail, the judge also ordered him to wear an ankle monitor and to have no contact with the victims.

Vessel is scheduled to appear in circuit court on March 29 for arraignment.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Ouachita Parish deputies arrest woman accused of fraud
Ouachita Parish deputies arrest woman accused of fraud
Samuel Kennedy, 23, is charged with second-degree murder after his 4-month-old son died of...
Father arrested, charged in 4-month-old son’s death
Monroe police arrest man accused of simple kidnapping
Monroe police arrest man accused of simple kidnapping
A judge in Texas released a domestic violence suspect from jail on a $1 bond. (Source: KHOU,...
Judge releases domestic violence suspect from jail on $1 bond

Latest News

Jerry Lee Lewis performs during Farm Aid on Sept. 20, 2008, in Mansfield, Mass.
“Jerry Lee Lewis Day” declared by Union Parish police jury, celebration to be hosted
Guilty verdict
Man receives guilty verdict on rape, kidnapping charges following Monroe incident
Yoga mats and more
NELA AgCenter agents awarded health, wellness grant to promote healthy living
LA produces more than two million tons of sugarcane for first time
LA produces more than two million tons of sugarcane for first time