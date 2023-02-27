Ouachita Parish deputies arrest woman accused of fraud

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a theft complaint regarding Ashley Rozas on Feb. 27, 2023, around 1 a.m.

According to OPSO deputies, the victim was made aware that Rozas had possession of her late husband’s checkbook and had been issuing checks to herself in his name. The victim reported that $2,700 had been taken from her account and given to Rozas.

When deputies talked to Rozas, she admitted to writing the checks and said she “was wrong for doing so.”

Rozas was arrested on the charges of one count of theft and one count of access device fraud.

