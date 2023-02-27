New exhibit highlights a piece of African American history in Union Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Union Museum of History and Art in Farmerville is highlighting African American churches in their new exhibit during Black History Month.

Jean Jones, the museum director, has been thinking about this project for years and says she’s so happy to see the outpouring of support for it.

The Union Museum of History and Art has a new exhibit for Black History Month on display.

More than 20 churches in the parish brought displays and items that best represent their congregation.

“I think it is at the center of who we are you’ll find even I’m Latina and there are four Hispanic churches in this area and there are only 20,000 people in this whole parish,” says Mary Barrios, Chairperson of the Union Parish Museum of History and Art Board. “And we know that this has always been at the center of the black experience and so it’s been the cultural, the spiritual, so many different parts, of who African Americans are in our community.”

Reverend Tommy Carr jumped in right away to have his church, The Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Farmerville, on display too. They’re over 130 years old this year!

“I think about the past, how we got to where we are. First of all, we must not ever forget what we’ve come through and what our ancestors endured,” says Carr. “What were their driving forces? What kept them focused? Why were we so determined? And it was God.”

After 40 years as the pastor at Zion Hill M.B.C., he says education is key.

“And there’s so much that’s embedded in black America and black history, that I’m just afraid that it’s going to get lost,” explains Pastor Carr. “And it does not need to get lost, our children need to know.”

This exhibit is more than just a display on the walls. From the quilts, clothing, wash basins for church ceremonies, and even syrup cans, it all highlights a shared experience among the community.

“Our forefathers gathered together - and not everybody could read [...] you know God is unique in what he does, he prepares someone that he can use to help so there was always someone in the crowd that could help and read and understand and they would all get together and study the word of God,” says Carr.

The exhibit will be up until the end of February, but they hope to keep a small version of it on display permanently.

The museum is free to visit, but donations are appreciated. They’re open Tuesday - Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.