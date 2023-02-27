Man receives guilty verdict on rape, kidnapping charges following Monroe incident

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The case of State of Louisiana v. Doyle Shannon ended on Feb. 24, 2023, with Shannon being charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping from an incident in Monroe in April 2021.

During the seven-day trial, multiple witnesses testified including an investigating officer, expert medical witnesses, the victim and the defendant. The jury gave a unanimous verdict of guilty for both counts.

Shannon’s sentencing is scheduled for April 24, 2023, serving life in prison without the possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence,

