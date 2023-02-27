Man allegedly shoots gun inside Onyx Lounge in Monroe, two victims injured

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who is accused of firing a gun and injuring two people inside Onyx Lounge in Monroe on Feb. 26.

According to arrest records, Brandon Wilkerson shot a handgun inside the lounge after a fight broke out. The shots fired injured two victims, one of which arrest records lists in critical condition.

Wilkerson allegedly tried fleeing the club but was taken into custody by security along with the handgun officials say he was carrying.

Arrest records say officials believe there would have been more victims had the weapon not ran out of ammo.

Wilkerson was arrested on felony charges including two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm on premises of alcoholic beverage outlet.

