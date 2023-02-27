LA produces more than two million tons of sugarcane for first time

By Kenya Ross
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana has reached a major milestone in raw sugar production.

The state produced more than two million tons of raw sugar in 2022 for the first time, according to the American Sugar Cane League. Officials of the organization say sugarcane is a crucial part of the state’s economy, and the sugar business has seen productivity improvements over the last 10 years.

Despite the increase in production throughout the state, northeast Louisiana comes across its challenges when it comes to harvesting sugarcane.

“Historically, you didn’t see much cane growing above I-10,” says Jim Simon, General Manager of the American Sugar Cane League. “Sugarcane - it’s a tropical crop, and we’ve had to breed it and create varieties that work in our temperate environment; you know, we’re really not even sub-tropical. We’re really temperate. The key is cold weather, and freeze destroys a tropical plant.”

The sugarcane industry supports nearly 17,000 Louisiana jobs.

