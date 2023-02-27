“Jerry Lee Lewis Day” declared by Union Parish police jury, celebration to be hosted

Jerry Lee Lewis performs during Farm Aid on Sept. 20, 2008, in Mansfield, Mass.
Jerry Lee Lewis performs during Farm Aid on Sept. 20, 2008, in Mansfield, Mass.(Lisa Poole | AP)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Police Jury officially declared March 18 as “Jerry Lee Lewis Day” in the parish. And this year, there is going to be a public celebration of the rockabilly star’s life come March 18 at 1 p.m.

The Union Museum of History and Art in Farmerville, located at 211 N. Main St., will hold the event in honor of Jerry Lee Lewis, who spent part of his youth in Union Parish and began his music career at Linville School.

According to a press release from the museum, the special guest for the day will be Lewis’ widow, Judith Lewis. The museum encourages old friends of Jerry Lee and those who still delight in his music to share their memories and enjoy a jam session by area musicians such as Gene Stewart, “Wild Bill” Caldwell (backup guitarist for Jerry Lee in 1963), and longtime friend and performer Wayne Farmer. Rev. Gerald Lewis, Jerry Lee’s cousin, will also be performing gospel music.

