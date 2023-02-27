Columbia man arrested following LDAF investigation

COLUMBIA, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry investigated James H. Rowland for withholding proceeds of timber during the months of Dec. 2021 to Jan. 2023.

Investigators of the Forestry Enforcement Division say that Rowland was hired to harvest timber in Caldwell Parish on a 1300-acre tract. According to LDAF, Rowland allegedly withheld proceeds from the timber that was harvested off the tract. He also failed to report and pay for the loads of timber, depriving the owners of their share from the sales. LDAF says the timber was determined to have a delivered value of $238,996.88.

Rowland was arrested on Feb. 17, 2023.

LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain says, “Whether it involves theft or arson, LDAF’s Forestry Enforcement Division takes all forestry-related crimes seriously. In addition to educating landowners on best practices associated with managing their timber, we’re committed to assisting with investigations that help victims recover any stolen profits.”

The LDAF website says anyone convicted of the theft of timber that amounts to a value of $25,000 or more shall be fined not more than $10,000 and imprisoned at hard labor for not more than ten years.

LDAF asks the public to report any forestry-related crimes to the LDAF office of Forestry at (225)-925-4500 or LDAf’s 24-hour hotline at (855)-452-5323.

