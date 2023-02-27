Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana expands afterschool program

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana celebrated the opening of their new sites in Monroe.

With the opening of the new sites, the organization is looking to serve elementary school students in grades three through five. The new sites are located at Saul Adler and Powell Street Community Centers. Both locations will house the Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana’s afterschool program.

Elementary school students will engage in homework assignments, tutoring lessons and other enrichment activities. CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana Eldonta Osborne says the most common need for children’s after-school programs is in the area of reading.

“During that pandemic when kids are away from schools or away from classrooms - even though there was some virtual activities going on; it was just that lack of reading time of expanding their vocabulary,” says Osborne.

The organization plans to open additional sites in Bastrop and Farmerville by the end of March 2023.

