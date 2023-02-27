Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana expands afterschool program

Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana expands afterschool program
By Kenya Ross
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana celebrated the opening of their new sites in Monroe.

With the opening of the new sites, the organization is looking to serve elementary school students in grades three through five. The new sites are located at Saul Adler and Powell Street Community Centers. Both locations will house the Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana’s afterschool program.

Elementary school students will engage in homework assignments, tutoring lessons and other enrichment activities. CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana Eldonta Osborne says the most common need for children’s after-school programs is in the area of reading.

“During that pandemic when kids are away from schools or away from classrooms - even though there was some virtual activities going on; it was just that lack of reading time of expanding their vocabulary,” says Osborne.

The organization plans to open additional sites in Bastrop and Farmerville by the end of March 2023.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Ouachita Parish deputies arrest woman accused of fraud
Ouachita Parish deputies arrest woman accused of fraud
Samuel Kennedy, 23, is charged with second-degree murder after his 4-month-old son died of...
Father arrested, charged in 4-month-old son’s death
Monroe police arrest man accused of simple kidnapping
Monroe police arrest man accused of simple kidnapping
A judge in Texas released a domestic violence suspect from jail on a $1 bond. (Source: KHOU,...
Judge releases domestic violence suspect from jail on $1 bond

Latest News

Yoga mats and more
NELA AgCenter agents awarded health, wellness grant to promote healthy living
LA produces more than two million tons of sugarcane for first time
LA produces more than two million tons of sugarcane for first time
LA produces more than two million tons of sugarcane for first time
LA produces more than two million tons of sugarcane for first time
Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana expands afterschool program
Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana expands afterschool program