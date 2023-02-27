BBB: Warnings about car scams

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Every year the Center for Auto Safety sees reports of thousands of lemons being sold to consumers, which only reinforces the necessity of regularly refreshing state lemon laws.

Experience demonstrates that states with strong lemon laws force auto companies to take back their lemons, while states with weak lemon laws create bitter consumers, according to Jo Ann Deal with the BBB.

Deal says the Center for Auto Safety ranked all 51 state Lemon Laws in the U.S. (including the District of Columbia) and graded them based on the results. After ranking, Louisiana finished 48 out of 51, received a score of 5 and was given a grade of F.

Deal explains how to know if your car has become a lemon in Louisiana:

If your car has had 4 unsuccessful car repair attempts for the defect

If the vehicle is out of service for 90 calendar days within 1 year of the purchase or the warranty period

The BBB says the owner should report to the manufacturer or dealer if this happens. They should also file a complaint with the Louisiana Consumer Protection Division of the Attorney General’s office

The BBB Auto Line Program is one of the largest dispute resolution programs to help consumers in the U.S. This program helps consumers or businesses resolve vehicle warranty, lemon law and class action disputes in a timely manner. It can also help if the vehicle owner is experiencing a problem that has not yet been resolved.

Deal says the BBB Auto Line work for all states except California. She says this resolution process is an efficient way to help vehicle owners of participating manufacturers.

Here’s how it works:

If you are experiencing a problem with your vehicle that is covered by your car’s warranty, file a claim with BBB Auto Line.

Your case will be handled by a dispute resolution specialist who will contact you after reviewing your information.

If your claim is eligible, your specialist will work with you and the manufacturer to find a solution that you both can agree upon.

If no mutually agreeable solution can be found, the BBB Auto Line team will help you begin the process of arbitration.

There are 21 manufacturers currently participating in the program. They are Audi, Bentley, Buick, Chevrolet, Ford, Genesis, Hyundai, Infiniti, Kia, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Lotus, Lucidd, Mazda, Nissan, Nissan LCV, Pagani and Volkswagen.

