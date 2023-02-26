ULM bounces back against S.I.U.E in game two, Louisiana Tech gets the series win over Nicholls State

Game 3 for Ulm and La tech will be Sunday at 1 P.M
By Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks bats wake up in game two against Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville. ULM brought the fire on offense with nine hits and 8 strikeouts, dominating the Cougars, 7-1. Louisiana Tech didn’t have the same electrifying performance in game two but they still got the win with home runs from Philip Matulia and Jorge Corona, 3-2 the final.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPSO is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect accused of a shooting in West Monroe.
Juvenile suspect in West Monroe drive-by shooting arrested, booked into Green Oaks
Bass and Berry are accused of second-degree murder.
Two suspects identified in fatal Forrest Ave. shooting
Laser imaging shows a circular depression along LA Hwy 37, a possible meteor crater
Heart of Louisiana: Louisiana’s meteor crater
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
A 4-year-old child was injured in a shooting in Campti, La. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
4-year-old injured in shooting in Natchitoches Parish

Latest News

little caesars team of the week
Wossman boys basketball wins Little Caesars Team of the Week
Neville basketball coach
Phillip Craig hangs up the whistle
Coach of Bastrop
Alex “Tank” Washington named Bastrop head football coach
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition