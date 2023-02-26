ULM bounces back against S.I.U.E in game two, Louisiana Tech gets the series win over Nicholls State
Game 3 for Ulm and La tech will be Sunday at 1 P.M
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks bats wake up in game two against Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville. ULM brought the fire on offense with nine hits and 8 strikeouts, dominating the Cougars, 7-1. Louisiana Tech didn’t have the same electrifying performance in game two but they still got the win with home runs from Philip Matulia and Jorge Corona, 3-2 the final.
