ULM bounces back against S.I.U.E in game two, Louisiana Tech gets the series win over Nicholls State

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks bats wake up in game two against Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville. ULM brought the fire on offense with nine hits and 8 strikeouts, dominating the Cougars, 7-1. Louisiana Tech didn’t have the same electrifying performance in game two but they still got the win with home runs from Philip Matulia and Jorge Corona, 3-2 the final.

