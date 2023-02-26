Monroe police arrest man accused of simple kidnapping

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department responded to a call of kidnapping regarding Anthony Price on Feb. 24, 2023 around 1:30 p.m.

MPD says a mother and father were walking in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Desiard St. with their son, 4, when Price walked up and grabbed the child’s hand. Police say Price walked away from the family with the child at a quick pace.

The mother says they did not know Price and claim they were yelling at him to let go of their son. They say Price yelled back saying he did not have to let the child go.

The father says he told Price he was calling the police. Price then let the child go and walked off.

MPD located and arrested Price on the charge of one count of simple kidnapping.

