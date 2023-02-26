Monroe police arrest man accused of simple kidnapping

Monroe police arrest man accused of simple kidnapping
Monroe police arrest man accused of simple kidnapping(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department responded to a call of kidnapping regarding Anthony Price on Feb. 24, 2023 around 1:30 p.m.

MPD says a mother and father were walking in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Desiard St. with their son, 4, when Price walked up and grabbed the child’s hand. Police say Price walked away from the family with the child at a quick pace.

The mother says they did not know Price and claim they were yelling at him to let go of their son. They say Price yelled back saying he did not have to let the child go.

The father says he told Price he was calling the police. Price then let the child go and walked off.

MPD located and arrested Price on the charge of one count of simple kidnapping.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laser imaging shows a circular depression along LA Hwy 37, a possible meteor crater
Heart of Louisiana: Louisiana’s meteor crater
Authorities in Ohio say Codi Alexander Ronald Allen and SueAnn Carter have been arrested for...
Parents arrested after 5-week-old twins found with multiple broken bones, sheriff says
Bass and Berry are accused of second-degree murder.
Two suspects identified in fatal Forrest Ave. shooting
Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia that left nine juveniles...
Police arrest 2 suspects in shooting that injured 9 juveniles
OPSO is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect accused of a shooting in West Monroe.
Juvenile suspect in West Monroe drive-by shooting arrested, booked into Green Oaks

Latest News

KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
tech wins 3-2
TECH AND ULM BASEBALL
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
Kelley is accused of second-degree rape, according to Union Parish Sheriff's Office.
Union Parish authorities arrest man accused of second-degree rape