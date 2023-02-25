ULM hosts host free drone workshop for students

ULM hosts host free drone workshop for students
ULM hosts host free drone workshop for students(Source: University of Louisiana Monroe)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe is hosting a drone workshop for middle school and high school students on March 4 and April 1, 2023.

The workshop is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hemphill Hall on campus and is free to all students, but registration is required. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

This workshop will allow students to learn more about drone technology and its subsystems from ULM’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Management professors and get hands-on experience flying drones.

ULM says the March 4 workshop is geared towards high school students and April 1 is geared towards middle school students, but any students are welcome to attend either workshop.

To register, visit ULM’s website. If you have questions, contact David King at dking@ulm.edu or Darrion Flunder-Jenkins at djenkins@ulm.edu.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPSO is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect accused of a shooting in West Monroe.
Juvenile suspect in West Monroe drive-by shooting arrested, booked into Green Oaks
Bass and Berry are accused of second-degree murder.
Two suspects identified in fatal Forrest Ave. shooting
Laser imaging shows a circular depression along LA Hwy 37, a possible meteor crater
Heart of Louisiana: Louisiana’s meteor crater
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
A 4-year-old child was injured in a shooting in Campti, La. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
4-year-old injured in shooting in Natchitoches Parish

Latest News

ULM is hosting their second annual Entrepreneurship Pelican Cup.
Tickets on sale to public for ULM’s annual Entrepreneurship Pelican Cup Awards Luncheon
GENERIC CLASSROOM PHOTO
Drew County teacher awarded $25,000 cash
The donations will be used as bingo prizes during senior hour.
Johnson Community Center requesting bingo prize donations
West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce Legislative Summit
West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce hosts legislative summit