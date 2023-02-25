ULM hosts host free drone workshop for students

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe is hosting a drone workshop for middle school and high school students on March 4 and April 1, 2023.

The workshop is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hemphill Hall on campus and is free to all students, but registration is required. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

This workshop will allow students to learn more about drone technology and its subsystems from ULM’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Management professors and get hands-on experience flying drones.

ULM says the March 4 workshop is geared towards high school students and April 1 is geared towards middle school students, but any students are welcome to attend either workshop.

To register, visit ULM’s website. If you have questions, contact David King at dking@ulm.edu or Darrion Flunder-Jenkins at djenkins@ulm.edu.

