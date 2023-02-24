Wossman boys basketball wins Little Caesars Team of the Week

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Wossman Wildcats finished with another impressive regular season record, going 27-4 and winning 16 of their last 17 games. Wossman now switches their focus to the postseason. The road to to the state championship game goes through Wossman as they have earned the number one seed in non-select district II.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.