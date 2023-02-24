Union Parish authorities searching for man accused of second-degree rape

Kelley is accused of second-degree rape, according to Union Parish Sheriff's Office.
Kelley is accused of second-degree rape, according to Union Parish Sheriff's Office.(Source: Union Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who is accused of second-degree rape.

Alphonse Ricardo Kelley, 39, has an outstanding felony warrant for second-degree rape, according to UPSO’s Facebook page. UPSO describes Kelley as a black male who is 6′1″ and weighs 215 pounds.

UPSO says Kelley is known to frequent the Bastrop and Farmerville areas.

Anyone with information regarding Kelley’s whereabouts can contact UPSO at (318)-368-3124. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the UPSO mobile app. The reference case number is 23020062.

