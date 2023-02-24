Tickets on sale to public for ULM’s annual Entrepreneurship Pelican Cup Awards Luncheon

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Students at the University of Louisiana Monroe have the opportunity to earn one of the nation’s largest cash prizes in the university’s upcoming Entrepreneurship Pelican Cup, and the community can buy tickets to the awards luncheon for this event.

The annual competition, founded by ULM alumnus Dhu Thompson, is open to all majors and gives students a chance to develop critical thinking, team building, presentation, and other soft skills that are important to career growth.

To participate, students must submit a written formal business plan that will be judged by business owners and investors. From those submissions, six finalists will be chosen and will have to give an in-person oral presentation to top-tier entrepreneurs. The finalists will be announced on March 16. During the awards luncheon, each team will put up one member to give a 90-second “elevator pitch”, and the audience will vote to select the winner of a cash prize.

This year’s cash prizes are first place - $25,000; second place - $15,000; third place - $10,000; elevator pitch winner - $2,000. Advisors of the first, second and third-place winners will receive $3,000.

The awards luncheon will be Friday, April 21 at 11:30 a.m. at Bayou Pointe Event Center on the ULM campus. Tickets are on sale to the general public for $100 or to students for $50. Sponsorship packages are also available for individuals or businesses.

For more information about the event, contact Cathi Hemed, director of external initiatives, at (318)-342-1151 or hemed@ulm.com.

