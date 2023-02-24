Ouachita Parish officials searching for suspect accused of West Monroe shooting

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says there was a drive-by shooting on Honeysuckle Dr. in West Monroe during the evening of Thursday, Feb. 23.

OPSO says they responded to the shooting around 8:15 p.m. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the victim was walking on Honeysuckle Dr. waiting for a friend to pick him up when he was shot at by a passing vehicle.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital. His identity has not been released.

The suspect’s identity is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call OPSO at (318)-329-1200.

