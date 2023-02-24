Girl Scouts of Louisiana in full swing for cookie season

Girl Scouts of Louisiana talk about the succuss and goals of their program.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s girl scout season, and today the Girl Scouts of Louisiana joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about their program’s past success and future goals.

Whitney Peters, of Girl Scouts of Louisiana, says the 5 main goals of girl scouts are:

  1. Set goals.
  2. Money management.
  3. People skills.
  4. Business ethics.
  5. To learn to be little entrepreneurs

Peters said her scouts greatly impact the community with their community service and take-action programs.

If you are looking to buy some cookies, for the next 2 to 3 weekends you can visit www.gslpg.org/cookies and then type your zip code to find cookies near you.

