Farmerville police searching for man wanted on multiple felony charges

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Farmerville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who is accused of multiple counts of felony charges.

Latavius Paschal, 28, is accused of two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. FPD says Paschal also has felony warrants through the Bernice Police Department.

Paschal is known to carry a firearm and is considered armed and dangerous, according to a Facebook post made by FPD.

Anyone with information regarding Paschal’s whereabouts can contact FPD at (318)-368-2226.

