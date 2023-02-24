Farmerville police searching for man wanted on multiple felony charges
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Farmerville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who is accused of multiple counts of felony charges.
Latavius Paschal, 28, is accused of two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. FPD says Paschal also has felony warrants through the Bernice Police Department.
Paschal is known to carry a firearm and is considered armed and dangerous, according to a Facebook post made by FPD.
Anyone with information regarding Paschal’s whereabouts can contact FPD at (318)-368-2226.
