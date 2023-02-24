Farmerville police searching for man wanted on multiple felony charges

Paschal is accused of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a...
Paschal is accused of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.(Source: Farmerville Police Department)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Farmerville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who is accused of multiple counts of felony charges.

Latavius Paschal, 28, is accused of two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. FPD says Paschal also has felony warrants through the Bernice Police Department.

Paschal is known to carry a firearm and is considered armed and dangerous, according to a Facebook post made by FPD.

Anyone with information regarding Paschal’s whereabouts can contact FPD at (318)-368-2226.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a distant shot of the scene where a Monroe shooting took place.
Monroe Police Department responds to suspected shooting
Monroe police rerouting traffic on 165 South near Wossman High School
Monroe police rerouting traffic on 165 South near Wossman High School
Monroe man arrested for alleged third degree rape
Monroe man arrested for alleged third-degree rape
House fire
Ouachita Parish firefighters respond to morning fire at Monroe home
Madison Brooks trial grand jury
Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult

Latest News

David Cauthron
Grand jury decides fate of Addis officer involved in deadly crash during chase
Girl Scouts of Louisiana talk about the success and goals of their program.
Girl Scouts of Louisiana in full swing for cookie season
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 2/24
Kelley is accused of second-degree rape, according to Union Parish Sheriff's Office.
Union Parish authorities searching for man accused of second-degree rape