West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce hosts legislative summit

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce hosted a legislative summit at the West Monroe Convention Center during the week of Feb. 20 so the WMWO Chamber could better understand legislative priorities for the Northeast Louisiana Delegation and express concerns of membership in advance of the legislative session.

The summit is a yearly experience that includes members of the Louisiana State Legislature, local elected officials and representatives from the WMWO Chamber. This year, there were presentations presented by Ouachita Parish Police Jury members Shane Smile, Larry Bratton, and Jack Clampit; West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell; and Dr. Wendi Tostenson of Louisiana Delta Community College. There was also open discussion by the Delegation members in attendance.

“We truly appreciate the opportunity to meet with our NELA Delegation and local elected officials today as we continue to partner collaboratively to move not only West Monroe and West Ouachita, but our entire region, forward,” said Sheila Snow, Government Committee Chair for the Chamber. “Meetings like our Legislative Summit allow us to identify our joint priorities and present a unified voice when advocating for our members and region.”

Kristopher Kelley, executive director of the WMWO Chamber, said the chamber enjoys the opportunity to tackle issues surrounding the community.

“We look forward to any opportunity to advocate for our membership and our community,” Kelley said. “This event provides insights for the Chamber Board as we support not just local funding objectives for our communities, but also tackle deeper issues that require long-term attention. We look forward to this event each year as an opportunity to increase partnership across our entire region.”

