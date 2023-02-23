West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce hosts legislative summit

West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce Legislative Summit
West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce Legislative Summit(Source: West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce hosted a legislative summit at the West Monroe Convention Center during the week of Feb. 20 so the WMWO Chamber could better understand legislative priorities for the Northeast Louisiana Delegation and express concerns of membership in advance of the legislative session.

The summit is a yearly experience that includes members of the Louisiana State Legislature, local elected officials and representatives from the WMWO Chamber. This year, there were presentations presented by Ouachita Parish Police Jury members Shane Smile, Larry Bratton, and Jack Clampit; West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell; and Dr. Wendi Tostenson of Louisiana Delta Community College. There was also open discussion by the Delegation members in attendance.

“We truly appreciate the opportunity to meet with our NELA Delegation and local elected officials today as we continue to partner collaboratively to move not only West Monroe and West Ouachita, but our entire region, forward,” said Sheila Snow, Government Committee Chair for the Chamber. “Meetings like our Legislative Summit allow us to identify our joint priorities and present a unified voice when advocating for our members and region.”

Kristopher Kelley, executive director of the WMWO Chamber, said the chamber enjoys the opportunity to tackle issues surrounding the community.

“We look forward to any opportunity to advocate for our membership and our community,” Kelley said. “This event provides insights for the Chamber Board as we support not just local funding objectives for our communities, but also tackle deeper issues that require long-term attention. We look forward to this event each year as an opportunity to increase partnership across our entire region.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe childcare worker arrested on charges of cruelty to juveniles
Monroe childcare worker arrested on charges of cruelty to juveniles
Monroe police rerouting traffic on 165 South near Wossman High School
Monroe police rerouting traffic on 165 South near Wossman High School
Camper crash in Natchitoches Parish
Oklahoma couple injured in hit and run in Natchitoches Parish
Police lights
Man accused of attempted murder after Jonesville shooting
Monroe man arrested for alleged third degree rape
Monroe man arrested for alleged third-degree rape

Latest News

The donations will be used as bingo prizes during senior hour.
Johnson Community Center requesting bingo prize donations
Monroe police rerouting traffic on 165 South near Wossman High School
Monroe police rerouting traffic on 165 South near Wossman High School
Road closure announced.
City of Monroe announces temporary road closure
A Louisiana Tech University international student from Turkey is working to raise funds for his...
Louisiana Tech student starts fundraiser for Turkey earthquake relief