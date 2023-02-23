Vicksburg pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle after driver fell asleep

Vicksburg Police Department
Vicksburg Police Department(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A pedestrian is dead after the driver of a vehicle fell asleep behind the wheel and struck him, according to the Vicksburg Daily News.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The man, a 61-year-old, was walking on North Washington Street when he was hit, according to reports.

Vicksburg Daily News says the driver of the vehicle had just gotten off of work.

After falling asleep, the vehicle veered to the left, crossed the centerline of the street and ran onto the shoulder.

Vicksburg Police Department and other emergency officials responded to the scene.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe childcare worker arrested on charges of cruelty to juveniles
Monroe childcare worker arrested on charges of cruelty to juveniles
Monroe police rerouting traffic on 165 South near Wossman High School
Monroe police rerouting traffic on 165 South near Wossman High School
Camper crash in Natchitoches Parish
Oklahoma couple injured in hit and run in Natchitoches Parish
Police lights
Man accused of attempted murder after Jonesville shooting
Monroe man arrested for alleged third degree rape
Monroe man arrested for alleged third-degree rape

Latest News

It's National Chili Day!
It’s National Chili Day!
The donations will be used as bingo prizes during senior hour.
Johnson Community Center requesting bingo prize donations
West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce Legislative Summit
West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce hosts legislative summit
Louisiana Department of Insurance
Insurance officials release recommendations for La. policyholders as homeowners insurer heads into insolvency