Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape, kidnapping; will be tried as adult

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A grand jury on Wednesday, Feb. 22, indicted a teen for two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping in the Madison Brooks case and the court has released his name.

Court documents show Desmond Carter, 17, of Walker, has been formally charged with the first-degree rape, third-degree rape, and kidnapping of Brooks on Jan. 15. His picture has not yet been released.

He will be charged as an adult, prosecutors said. Carter was initially charged with third-degree rape upon his arrest.

There are still a lot of questions about exactly happened and how a night of underage drinking ended with LSU student Madison Brooks dead.

The cases involving the other three suspects have not yet gone before a grand jury.

Three of the men accused of participating in or witnessing a sexual encounter involving an LSU student before her death bonded out of prison according to EBRSO.

Deputies arrested the four suspects in connection with an incident that eventually led to the LSU student being hit and killed by a vehicle in Baton Rouge.

Deputies charged Kaivon Washington, 18, of Walker, with third-degree rape. Everette Lee, 28, of Pine Grove, and Casen Carver, 18, of Denham Springs, were both charged with principal to third-degree rape.

A third-degree rape charge generally involves a victim who is “incapable of resisting or of understanding the nature of the act by reason of a stupor or abnormal condition of mind produced by an intoxicating agent or any cause and the offender knew or should have known of the victim’s incapacity,” according to Louisiana law.

Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night she was hit by a vehicle.

Investigators say Carver admitted that he and the three other males went to Reggie’s Bar near the LSU campus and consumed alcohol, the arrest warrant states. He said Brooks left the bar with them and was “very unstable on her feet, was not able to keep her balance, and was unable to speak clearly without slurring her words,” the arrest document states. Carver allegedly told investigators his 17-year-old friend and Brooks were “hugging and walking together.”

Deputies have arrested four men in connection with an incident that eventually led to LSU student Madison Brooks being hit and killed by a vehicle in BR.

Investigators say Carver told them Brooks asked for a ride home with them. He told investigators both Washington and Carter asked Brooks to have sex with them and she agreed, the warrant states.

Carver told investigators he believed Brooks was too drunk to know that she was consenting to sex and he “hated it,” the warrant states. Carver added they later dropped off Brooks in a neighborhood near the scene where she was hit on Burbank Drive.

Brooks was standing in a dark portion of Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. on January 15 when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a ride-share driver. Brooks later died at a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that hit her showed no signs or evidence of being impaired, according to deputies.

