NELA authorities investigate cruelty cases against juveniles

NELA authorities investigate cruelty cases against juveniles
By Kenya Ross
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in Ouachita Parish are investigating cruelty cases against juveniles.

Agencies have already investigated an average of 20 cases relating to child cruelty in 2023. Monroe police have reported they will follow up on reports of child cruelty, which can lead to arrests.

A clinic manager based in Northeast Louisiana says there’s a safe way to interfere if a witness is observing a child cruelty situation and that it’s important to allow people in a professional role to investigate child cruelty situations.

“Louisiana has as a designated child abuse hotline, and we would encourage them to always do that,” says Amy Floyd, who’s the clinic manager of Tallulah Behavioral Health/Northeast Delta Human Services Authority. “Sometimes we can see things, and we don’t think they match up, or things aren’t quite exactly right like what we would like for them to be.”

Detective Justin Cummings with the West Monroe Police Department says the agency works on a variety of cases regarding crimes against children. Cummings says sometimes the home environment leads to these kinds of cases.

“Some of them are due to online solicitation and things like that,” says Cummings. “And there’s abuse; there’s neglect, there’s lack of supervision; all of those things do play a role in children being victims of crimes.”

Anyone who witnesses a child abuse situation in Louisiana can call 855-4LA-KIDS.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe childcare worker arrested on charges of cruelty to juveniles
Monroe childcare worker arrested on charges of cruelty to juveniles
Monroe police rerouting traffic on 165 South near Wossman High School
Monroe police rerouting traffic on 165 South near Wossman High School
Camper crash in Natchitoches Parish
Oklahoma couple injured in hit and run in Natchitoches Parish
Police lights
Man accused of attempted murder after Jonesville shooting
Monroe man arrested for alleged third degree rape
Monroe man arrested for alleged third-degree rape

Latest News

NELA authorities investigate cruelty cases against juveniles
NELA authorities investigate cruelty cases against juveniles
An Arkansas student has been killed and another injured as a result of a shooting incident.
Camden Fairview High student killed, another injured in shooting
House fire
Ouachita Parish firefighters respond to morning fire at Monroe home
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 2/23