NELA authorities investigate cruelty cases against juveniles

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in Ouachita Parish are investigating cruelty cases against juveniles.

Agencies have already investigated an average of 20 cases relating to child cruelty in 2023. Monroe police have reported they will follow up on reports of child cruelty, which can lead to arrests.

A clinic manager based in Northeast Louisiana says there’s a safe way to interfere if a witness is observing a child cruelty situation and that it’s important to allow people in a professional role to investigate child cruelty situations.

“Louisiana has as a designated child abuse hotline, and we would encourage them to always do that,” says Amy Floyd, who’s the clinic manager of Tallulah Behavioral Health/Northeast Delta Human Services Authority. “Sometimes we can see things, and we don’t think they match up, or things aren’t quite exactly right like what we would like for them to be.”

Detective Justin Cummings with the West Monroe Police Department says the agency works on a variety of cases regarding crimes against children. Cummings says sometimes the home environment leads to these kinds of cases.

“Some of them are due to online solicitation and things like that,” says Cummings. “And there’s abuse; there’s neglect, there’s lack of supervision; all of those things do play a role in children being victims of crimes.”

Anyone who witnesses a child abuse situation in Louisiana can call 855-4LA-KIDS.

