Monroe Police Department responds to suspected shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe Police Department says one adult male was shot around 3:30 p.m. and taken to the hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown.

The school nearby the scene was on lockdown as precaution, but the lockdown has since been lifted, according to MPD.

No suspect is in custody. This is an ongoing investigation.

This is an update to an ongoing story. Read below for the previous details.

The Monroe Police Department is on the scene of a suspected shooting in the 100 block of Forrest Ave. in Monroe.

MPD says the suspect may still in the area.

This is a developing story. More information will be shared as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.