Monroe City Council to consider 45% raise for mayor

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis is seeking a raise.
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis is seeking a raise.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe City Council will discuss pay raises for Mayor Friday Ellis and the council at their meeting next week on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The city council’s agenda includes a proposal for a 45% raise to $130,000 a year. The mayor’s salary has been at $90,000 a year since 2003.

The council will also consider a $500-a-month raise to bring their total salary to $18,000.

