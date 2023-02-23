Johnson Community Center requesting bingo prize donations

The donations will be used as bingo prizes during senior hour.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Johnson Community Center is asking for the community’s help in gathering supplies. The items will be used as bingo prizes during senior hour.

The items requested are tissue, paper towels, candy, dishwashing liquid, hand towels, depends, food gift cards, body soap, hand soap, washing powder, bleach, socks, scarves, snacks, and pickles.

Donations can be dropped off during business hours at Johnson Community Center, located at 2800 Burg Jones Ln. in Monroe.

For more information about the community center, visit the City of Monroe’s website or call (318)-329-2448.

