It’s National Chili Day!

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to celebrate national chili day and talk about the health benefits of eating it.
By KNOE News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s National Chili Day, so Nutritionist Jen Avis came to the studio to talk about the health benefits of adding chili to your diet.

Avis says the meal is high in fiber from beans and tomatoes and also contains certain vitamins and minerals.

She says the lycopene in tomatoes is good for the prostate, and eyes and can prevent the growth of cancer cells.

Plus, beef and the seasoning cumin (if you use that in your chili) can be good sources of iron. Avis mentioned cumin is also known for lowering LDL cholesterol and triglycerides.

Here’s a recipe for Jen Avis’ Three-Bean Chili

Ingredients:

  • 1 Can Kidney Beans
  • 1 Can Black Beans
  • 1 Can Chili Beans
  • 1 Can Diced Fire Roasted tomatoes
  • 1 Can Corn, drained
  • 1 Tbl Chili Powder or to taste.
  • ½ tsp Ground Garlic
  • 2 Tsp Cumin
  • 2 C. Chicken Bone Broth

Directions:

  1. In a large pot combine all canned beans and tomatoes. Heat over medium heat.
  2. Add all seasonings and adjust to your taste.
  3. Heat thoroughly.
  4. Serve with a small piece of cornbread or tortilla chips.

Nutrition Information:

  • 8 servings total
  • Per serving - 191 Calories, 36 gm carbs, 11 gm fiber, 25 gm net carbs, 10 gm pro, 1 gm fat.

