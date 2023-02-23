Drew County teacher awarded $25,000 cash

MONTICELLO, Ark. (KNOE) - A third grade teacher in Monticello was surprised today with a $25,000 cash award for her work.

Emily Howard teaches at Drew Central Elementary School. She was told that she has won the Milken Educator Award. The honor is presented by the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching.

Howard is the first to receive the recognition in the Drew County School System and one of only 40 educators nationwide. She is allowed to use the financial prize for any purpose she wishes.

