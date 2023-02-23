Camden Fairview High student killed, another injured in shooting

CAMDEN, Ark. (KNOE) - A Camden Fairview High School student died and another student has been injured as a result of a shooting, according to Camden Fairview School District administrators.

Camden Fairview School District administrators say they were notified of the death and injury by local law enforcement on Feb. 22. The school district says they are not identifying the students until the Camden Police Department has notified the family and publicly identified the victims.

Mental health therapists will be at CFHS today and in the days to come to support students and staff. There will also be an increased law enforcement presence at the CFHS and CFMS campuses, according to the school district.

Camden Fairview School district says they would like to clear any rumors surrounding the incident.

“We have already heard from many concerned members of our community,” the school district said. “Thank you for reaching out and offering support. To clear up any rumors, no district buses were present when the shooting occurred. There was no altercation on our school bus, and there is no indication that there was an incident or any weapons present at CFHS today.”

The school district says they would like the community to join them in prayer.

“Join us in praying for the victims, their families, friends, and everyone at CFHS and across the district who know and love our students. This is a tragedy that impacts everyone in our community,” the school district said.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.