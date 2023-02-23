Alex “Tank” Washington named Bastrop head football coach

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop has found their new head man for their football program, naming Alex “Tank” Washington as their new head coach. Previously, Washington spent four seasons at Carroll High School as the head coach of the Bulldogs, he went 14-22 in that span. Washington takes over a Rams program that has gone 15-27 in the past four years and 1-9 in 2022.

