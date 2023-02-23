Alex “Tank” Washington named Bastrop head football coach

Washington was the head coach at Carroll from 2018 to 2021
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop has found their new head man for their football program, naming Alex “Tank” Washington as their new head coach. Previously, Washington spent four seasons at Carroll High School as the head coach of the Bulldogs, he went 14-22 in that span. Washington takes over a Rams program that has gone 15-27 in the past four years and 1-9 in 2022.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe childcare worker arrested on charges of cruelty to juveniles
Monroe childcare worker arrested on charges of cruelty to juveniles
Camper crash in Natchitoches Parish
Oklahoma couple injured in hit and run in Natchitoches Parish
Monroe police rerouting traffic on 165 South near Wossman High School
Monroe police rerouting traffic on 165 South near Wossman High School
Police lights
Man accused of attempted murder after Jonesville shooting
Kentucky police said a man is charged with murder in the death of a 3-year-old.
Police: Man charged with murder in death of 3-year-old child

Latest News

Neville basketball coach
Phillip Craig hangs up the whistle
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:00 PM)
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:00 PM)
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:30 PM)
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:30 PM)
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition