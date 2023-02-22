Wisner to open business incubator, first tenant to be a fresh meat market

WISNER, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Wisner is working on opening a business incubator.

Mayor Marc McCarty says the town got creative and decided to renovate an old building to recruit business to the area.

“It’s hard for business, for people to start up and do anything,” Mayor McCarty told KNOE. “So I thought maybe for the town, we could remodel the buildings and get a couple of businesses of some form and help them out.”

Wisner is using COVID-19 relief money to fund the renovations.

“I can’t think of a better way to use this money than put it back into something that’s gonna benefit the people that paid the tax dollars for this money originally,” said McCarty.

McCarty says the town is outfitting the building for a fresh meat market. He says the town’s only grocery store left eight years ago, leaving residents to drive 15 miles for fresh food.

“People are really excited from Sicily Island to Gilbert because if you need any fresh meat, we have to go to Winnsboro,” explained Mayor McCarty.

McCarty says the town will charge minimal rent, but will make up the funds in sales tax revenue.

Franklin Parish’s Economic Development Coordinator Sam Sheppard says adding a food store could convince people to move to Wisner.

“A lot of people are looking for a rural experience,” explained Sheppard. “We have that here in Franklin Parish. We have a great quality of life. We have a great tax rate.”

Sheppard says Wisner’s public-private partnership model should serve as a blueprint for other small towns looking to spur economic development.

“I love to see the old buildings restored, and us to take the assets that we have and create something new with them, and definitely, I think that’s a possibility,” Sheppard told KNOE.

Renovations are currently ongoing. The total cost is expected to be about $60,000.

