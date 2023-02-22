Monroe police rerouting traffic on 165 South near Wossman High School

Monroe police rerouting traffic on 165 South near Wossman High School
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONROE, LA (KNOE) - UPDATE: Police are cleaning up the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. after a two-vehicle accident that sent one person to the hospital.

Police received multiple calls just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon of a motor vehicle accident in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. near Wossman High School.

They have rerouted traffic around the accident. Police confirm at least one person has been injured and transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it comes available.

