Monroe man arrested for alleged third-degree rape

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department responded to a sex offense incident regarding Kenneth Nichols, 18, on Feb. 21, 2023, around 10 p.m. near the 1400 block of Bernstein Park Dr.

MPD says they spoke with the victim, 18, at St. Francis Hospital. The victim told MPD that Nichols picked her up from her house and they went to a nearby parking lot.

The victim says she was in the backseat of the car when Nichols asked her to perform oral sex on him or have intercourse.

MPD says the victim stated that Nichols began to touch her and she told him to stop. The victim says Nichols allegedly pulled her pants down and proceeded to perform sexual acts on her.

MPD says Nichols claimed to have consensual sex with the victim.

Nichols was arrested on a charge of third-degree rape.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.