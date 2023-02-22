Monroe man arrested for alleged third-degree rape

Monroe man arrested for alleged third degree rape
Monroe man arrested for alleged third degree rape(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department responded to a sex offense incident regarding Kenneth Nichols, 18, on Feb. 21, 2023, around 10 p.m. near the 1400 block of Bernstein Park Dr.

MPD says they spoke with the victim, 18, at St. Francis Hospital. The victim told MPD that Nichols picked her up from her house and they went to a nearby parking lot.

The victim says she was in the backseat of the car when Nichols asked her to perform oral sex on him or have intercourse.

MPD says the victim stated that Nichols began to touch her and she told him to stop. The victim says Nichols allegedly pulled her pants down and proceeded to perform sexual acts on her.

MPD says Nichols claimed to have consensual sex with the victim.

Nichols was arrested on a charge of third-degree rape.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe childcare worker arrested on charges of cruelty to juveniles
Monroe childcare worker arrested on charges of cruelty to juveniles
Kentucky police said a man is charged with murder in the death of a 3-year-old.
Police: Man charged with murder in death of 3-year-old child
In the Bawcomville area of West Monroe, on your way to Chennerie Park on Edwards Rd, sits a...
Feed Your Soul: A place serving patience and grace
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
LIV Golf CW
YOU READY FOR THIS?

Latest News

Road closure announced.
City of Monroe announces temporary road closure
Police lights
Man accused of attempted murder after Jonesville shooting
Camper crash in Natchitoches Parish
Oklahoma couple injured in hit in run in Natchitoches Parish
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 2/22