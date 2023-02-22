Monroe childcare worker arrested on charges of cruelty to juveniles

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department responded to an incident on Feb. 21, 2023, around 3 p.m. regarding cruelty to juveniles at a child care center.

When arriving at the center, MPD says staff showed videos of worker Gabrielle Jones hitting two children.

The witness who recorded the videos also informed MPD that she saw Jones hitting four other children during the day. The witness then stated she saw one child in the video being hit on two other occasions.

MPD says Jones was supervising a class for two-year-olds.

MPD stated two of the children Jones struck had visible bruising on their faces.

Jones was arrested on the charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.

