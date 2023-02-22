Man accused of attempted murder after Jonesville shooting

JONESVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man who is accused of second-degree attempted murder in relation to a shooting incident that happened on Feb. 19.

The Jonesville Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Sunday, Feb. 19, at around 8 p.m. JPD says the incident happened near apartment #134 in the Early Drive apartment complex.

In a Facebook post made by CPSD, officials say one black male was found at the scene to have been shot multiple times.

JPD says they found the victim and suspect had left the scene prior to their arrival and CPSD was then called in for assistance. The investigation led officers to find that the victim had allegedly been in an argument that escalated into a shooting incident, resulting in the victim being shot several times.

The victim was able to drive himself away from the scene. On the way to the hospital, the victim called for an ambulance from the Wildsville area. He was then transported by American Medical Response to Trinity Medical Emergency Room in Ferriday and later airlifted to Rapides Trauma Center.

CPSD says the victim had to undergo multiple surgeries once at Rapides Trauma Center. The victim is listed in stable condition now but will need to have more surgeries over the coming days.

The suspect, Maurice Arnvellous Bachus, Jr., has been arrested on a charge of second-degree attempted murder and is currently being held without bond.

JPD Police Chief Richard Madison and CPSD Sheriff Toney Edwards say they want to thank the community for their cooperation by reporting the incident along with the responding law enforcement officers who worked carefully to resolve the case in a timely manner, and “If you see something, say something.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

