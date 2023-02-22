Louisiana Tech student starts fundraiser for Turkey earthquake relief

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Tibet Sancak is a Louisiana Tech University international student athlete from Izmir, Turkey. After seeing the devastation from the earthquake in his home country, he knew he had to help.

“I said ‘It’s time to grow up, it’s time to help people. You cannot live like you’re 17 years old anymore,’” Tibet said. “If you can, if you have a chance to help, you must help.”

One Louisiana Tech Alumni, Sajeivan (Saj) Nallanathan, now works at Tech Pointe and happened to cross paths with Tibet while he was looking for ways to help.

“I just happened to have lunch at the ISA (International Student Association) that day and Tibet happened to walk in on the day that I was wondering how I could help out. And this dude just walks in and he says ‘I’m from Turkey, I’m trying to help my people,’ and it just made sense at that point,” Saj said.

So the pair worked together to start a fundraiser. Since Tibet is a graphic designer, he made posters to spread awareness. One poster showed the difference 10 euros can make in Turkey, and another poster showed a QR code linking to their Venmo account. All money sent to the Venmo account will be donated to the Turkish Red Crescent, which is their version of the Red Cross in the United States.

Tibet an Saj were at Tolliver hall all week talking to students about the devastation and asking for donations.

“I took a lunch break from work every day that week just to come help Tibet out, so we were out here just talking to people, making them aware of the fundraiser and just spreading the word,” Saj said.

Saj and Tibet said they received a lot of support from other international students shortly after they began the fundraising.

“A lot of us leave everything behind when we come here, we leave our family, we leave our friends, everything that we’re familiar with and we come here and we learn a different language,” Saj said. ”If a fellow international is going through something or hits a wall, I feel like we are supposed to have each other’s back.”

Tibet says they raised over $1,000 in just three days, which shows they can make a difference anywhere.

“It’s not just for Turkey, maybe next year it’s gonna happen in a different country. I will help again because I can, like I saw, I can. And even if I couldn’t make it, I will say at least I tried,” Tibet said.

Both Tibet and Saj said they believe whatever good they do now will come back to them in the future.

“Do a good deed and throw it in the river, it’ll come back to you in the desert someday,” Saj said.

Tibet and Saj plan to continue their efforts to raise money and spread awareness.

To donate to the Turkish Red Crescent via the Venmo account created by Tibet for this fundraiser, you can make a Venmo payment to the account @Help-Turkey.

If you would like to donate directly to the Turkish Red Crescent, click here.

